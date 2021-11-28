Arvind Kejriwal Appeals To Women In Punjabi Over ₹1000 Poll Sop; Slams BJP, Congress & SAD

After AAP drew flak from other parties over its promise to give Rs.1000 to adult women, Arvind Kejriwal made an emotional appeal to them in Punjabi on Sunday. While announcing the election sop earlier this week, the Delhi CM had dubbed it as the "biggest women empowerment" programme. According to him, this will help women attend college and not make them dependent on their father or husband for their expenses.

Reiterating the purpose of this scheme in his video message, he slammed BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal for highlighting the financial implications of the move. On this occasion, Kejriwal downplayed the financial implications of the move and instead accused the aforesaid parties of indulging in corruption during their tenure. Moreover, he urged women to seek blessings for him while visiting their respective religious places of worship.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Some days ago, I had made an announcement that we will give Rs.1000 every month to every girl, sister and mother aged above 18 years if you give us one chance to form the government in Punjab. I am getting so many phone calls. The women are so happy. But BJP, Congress and Akali Dal are abusing me. They are saying that the government will go bankrupt as a result. If I am giving Rs.1000 to a girl to pay her college fees, will the government go bankrupt? Political leaders have looted all the money and taken it home. I will stop this loot. I am making just one request- please seek blessings for me from God when you go to the temple or gurudwara next time."

AAP's thurst on Punjab polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. It is perceived that the formation of a new party by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.

During his earlier visit to the state, Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll sops include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals and free treatment of all road accident victims. While the Kejriwal-led party is yet to announce its CM candidate, many AAP workers are backing the candidature of the party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann for the top post.