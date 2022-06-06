Arvind Kejriwal Asserts Gujarat Is Run By CR Patil; 'Bhupendra Patel Is Just Named CM'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal partook in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Mehsana city, a BJP stronghold, on Monday. Addressing the gathering there, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that the real CM of Gujarat is CR Patil, not Bhupendra Patel.

Addressing the roadshow, Kejriwal said, "Gujarat is asking for a change. The state is frustrated with BJP and Congress. The AAP workers during the 'Paivartan Yatra' came to know that the people of Gujarat have ideas about how Delhi is transforming. Electricity is free in Delhi. Do you want it here or not? There is no power cut in Delhi. Do you want the same here? Delhi has magnificent schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. Do you want the same?"

Kejriwal went on to add that the people informed the AAP that BJP does hooliganism. "They intimidate people. You don't need to be scared. Gujarat is going to change. The only medicine for BJP is Aam Aadmi Party. They are only scared of us," he stated.

The Delhi Chief Minister further claimed that CR Patil is the real Chief Minister of Gujarat and not Bhupendra Patel. "Bhupendra Patel is just is just named as CM but the government is run by CR Patil. CR Patil does not dare to take my name from his mouth. Recently, he said that a 'big thug comes from Delhi'. Why don't you take my name, are you scared?" Kejriwal asked.

it is pertinent to note that this is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat, which is set to go to the polls in December this year. The AAP is trying to show itself as an alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress in the state.

Kejriwal's visit marks the culmination of AAP's 'Paivartan Yatra' which commenced on May 15. The AAP leaders tried to reach out to the public in all assembly constituencies in the state to "give a chance to people to voice their concerns."