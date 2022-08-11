Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP-ruled Centre For 'taxing The Poor'; 'Where's The Money Going?'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, again accused the Central Government of waiving off the loans of their 'rich friends' (industrialists) and burdening the poor people by not giving pensions to retired soldiers, charging fees from government school students, imposing high taxes on food grains and fuel, and refusing to pay for 8th Pay Commission. He further alleged that the Centre wants to stop giving free rations to poor people.

In a press conference, the Delhi CM stated, "The fierce opposition to the free scheme raises the question that whether the financial condition of the Central government is well. They brought Agnipath Yojna because the Central government is not able to bear the pension for the Retd soldiers. No Government has ever said that they do not have money for national security. The Centre refused to pay for this year's 8th Veten Aayog (Pay Commission). They are saying they don't have money. Where did the money go? The Central Government of this country does not have money. What happened to the Centre that they are now taxing even the poor people? They have also highly taxed petrol and diesel. These people have given relief of Rs 5 lakh crore tax to big companies, but are taxing poor people. How will this country move forward like this?"

'Where is the money going?': Delhi CM Kejriwal

"The Centre has time and again repeated that they don't have money, and has decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going? Never in the past 75 years has any government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over Rs 1000 crore. They're now saying all free things by the government should end, and fees should be charged in govt schools and hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped," the AAP supremo added.

Even on Wednesday, Kejriwal demanded a referendum on the expenditure of public money. In a video message, Kejriwal stressed that the taxpayers are cheated and their money is only spent on waiving off loans of certain industrialists.

It is pertinent to mention here that these allegations come even as the Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states. This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, a finance ministry statement said. "The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore," it said.

At the same time, while inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. As per PM Modi, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country.