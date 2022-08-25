Arvind Kejriwal Avers 'BJP Trying To Topple Delhi Govt With ₹800 Cr', Backs Sisodia Again

After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Rs.800 crore. Speaking to the media, he alleged that BJP was aiming to poach 40 AAP MLAs by luring them with Rs.20 crore each. On this occasion, Kejriwal again threw his weight behind Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia citing that nothing was recovered from his residence. Expressing hope that the cycle of toppling elected governments will end, he thanked Sisodia and other MLAs for not deserting him.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We paid tribute to Gandhi Ji. We prayed that the situation of the country today should improve. We prayed for the peace and progress of the country. Some days ago, these people registered a false FIR against Manish Sisodia. They raided Manish Sisodia's house based on this. The raids went on for the entire day, i.e nearly 14 hours. They searched everything but did not find even one paisa which was unaccounted for. They didn't find any unaccounted cash or jewellery or objectionable documents."

"A day after the raid, these people sent a message to Sisodia that you leave AAP, come to us with AAP MLAs, we will topple the Kejriwal government, make you the CM and will finish all your cases. I must have done some good deeds in my last birth that I got an associate like Manish Sisodia. He rejected the offer. Since the last few days, they are after our MLAs. Every MLA is being offered Rs.20 crore. They are being asked to take Rs.20 crore and leave Kejriwal. I am very happy that even one MLA has not defected," the AAP supremo asserted.

He added, "They want to topple the government by poaching 40 MLAs. But I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for a brutally honest government. My MLAs and I won't betray the people. They toppled the government in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. They are set to topple the government in Jharkhand. We are witnessing what is happening in Bihar. This is not good."

दिल्ली सरकार गिराने के लिए इन्होंने 800 करोड़ रखे हैं- प्रति MLA 20 करोड़, 40 MLA तोड़ना चाहते हैं



देश जानना चाहता है। ये 800 करोड़ किसके हैं, कहाँ रखे हैं?



हमारा कोई MLA नहीं टूट रहा। सरकार स्थिर है।दिल्ली में चल रहे सभी अच्छे काम जारी रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

53 AAP MLAs attend meeting

In a big relief for AAP, 53 out of 62 MLAs belonging to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party attended the Legislative Party meeting today. While one MLA could not reach in time, Manish Sisodia and 7 other legislators couldn't participate in the meeting as they were not in Delhi. Addressing a press briefing later, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the aforesaid legislators spoke to Kejriwal over the phone and assured the Delhi CM that they will be with him till their last breath.