Arvind Kejriwal Backs Bharat Bandh Call, Asks Centre To Repeal The 3 Farm Laws

As Bharat Bandh creates unprecedented chaos across the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed the farmers saying that it was unfortunate that a Bharat Bandh had to be called on the 114th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. Issuing an appeal to the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal urged the government to listen to the demands of the farmers so that they could return to their homes and resume their work.

"This is very sad that on the occasion of his (Bhagat Singh) birthday, farmers have had to call for a Bharat Bandh. It has been almost a year since the farmers are trying to convince the government. This is an independent India. If we don't even listen to our farmers in independent India, then who will?" said Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters.

"All their demands are correct, and since the beginning, we have backed them. I appeal to the Central government to listen to their demands as soon as possible so that they can go home and can start their work. Enough talks have been held with the Agriculture Minister, now he should just announce that we are listening to their demands, that's it," he added.

Bharat Bandh

Farmers are marking the first year anniversary of the 3 Farm Laws by responding to a 10-hour Bharat Bandh call on September 27. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed unprecedented chaos on Monday morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation. Daily life was affected across India especially in the Gurugram-Delhi border area where hoards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The Delhi-Noida flyway also witnessed traffic jams.

Meanwhile, protestors from states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh were also seen backing the Bharat Bandh call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The State Governments of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the nationwide protest.