Arvind Kejriwal Backs UCC; Questions BJP's 'intent' Even As Gujarat Govt Forms Committee

Wading into the debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the Gujarat elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal backed its implementation throughout India. A day earlier, the Gujarat Cabinet decided to form a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to examine the need for a UCC in the state and prepare a draft for the same. Addressing a press conference in Bhavnagar on Sunday, Kejriwal questioned BJP's intent in implementing the UCC and hinted that its move was motivated by electoral considerations.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Their intent is bad. Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the government to formulate a Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should formulate a Uniform Civil Code taking along (people belonging to) all religions. What did BJP do? Before the Uttarakhand polls, it formed a committee. After the Uttarakhand polls, the committee went home. Three days before the Gujarat election, it formed a committee. Now, this committee will also go home."

He added, "Why don't they form it in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh? If their intent is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, why don't they form it in the country? Implement it in the nation. Are you waiting for the Lok Sabha election? You don't want to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Your intention is bad". The implementation of the UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019.

Court observations on UCC

While the UCC finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. On July 7, 2021, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court Justice Pratibha Singh backed the need for a UCC and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to take the necessary action as deemed appropriate. She was hearing a plea to determine the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, to the Meena community.

Maintaining that this case highlights the necessity of a UCC, she expressed surprise at the fact that the Centre has failed to take any steps in this regard despite a 1985 Supreme Court verdict in this regard. Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC on November 18, 2021, held that a UCC is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In May, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state to set up a high-level committee to draft a UCC for the state.

