Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Visit Poll-bound Gujarat On Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ahmedabad on Sunday and hold interactions with the youth, sanitation workers and temporary employees of the Gujarat government.

Every section of the society in Gujarat is looking to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with hope, Kejriwal said, ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state ruled by the BJP.

"Bhagwant Mann and I will go to Ahmedabad tomorrow. Will interact with youth, safai karmacharis and temporary employees there. Every section of Gujarat considers the Aam Aadmi Party as their hope,” AAP national convenor Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

Of late, the AAP national convenor has started visiting Gujarat every week to lead his party's poll campaigns as well as review and fine-tune his party's poll preparations in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held by the end of this year.

