Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Tarn Taran Attack; Assures Strict Action

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence over the Tarn Taran terror attack in Punjab wherein a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) hit the police station. Speaking to reporters, the AAP party chief said that stringent action will be taken.

"We will take stringent action on this (Tarn Taran terror attack). Since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, big gangsters have been caught on a high level. Those who were acting under the protection of old parties have been caught. Even in this, strict action will be taken," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Police to investigate SFJ's claim

The banned Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack at the Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran. The terror group said that it would carry out multiple such attacks will in the coming days.

Speaking to the media over the terror attack at the police station, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "We'll investigate SFJ's claim. We'll investigate all angles & theories. Handlers & operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch within Europe and North America & their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon."

"Preliminary probe reveals it should be military-grade hardware & could be a matter of trans-border smuggling. This a very clear indication that it's a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts. Punjab Police, with BSF and central agencies, will investigate," the Punjab DGP said.

As of now, police have detained 7 people from the two districts in Punjab in connection with the Tarn Taran terror attack. It is pertinent to mention that all the central investigating agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have already been apprised of the development.

Tarn Taran terror attack

According to the police, at around 11.22 pm on December 9, a grenade was fired from the highway using an RPG at the Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran. At the time of the incident, a total of nine cops were present inside the police station including SHO. Luckily, no casualty has been reported. It is pertinent to mention that Sarhali Police Station where the incident happened is on Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in the Tarn Taran district, which is not far from the border.

Notably, this is the second such RPG attack at the police station in Punjab. Earlier, an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022.