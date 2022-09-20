Amid huge outcry over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal reacted for the first time on Tuesday. Addressing a public gathering, when faced with the question of whether or not Mann was deplaned and whether it was because he was in an inebriated state, Kejriwal said 'he is the most honest Chief Minister Punjab has got in 75 years'.

"After 75 years, Punjab has got a hardcore honest, hardworking man as the Chief Minister. In the past six months, he established 100 Mohalla clinics and made electricity free of cost. He created 75,000 job opportunities and confirmed the employment of 8,000 teachers. There is so much that Bhagwant Mann has done that his opponents are not able to find any flaws with his work, and that is why they are resorting to mud-slinging. It is all false," Kejriwal said.

Bhagwant Mann faces ire of opposition

The whole issue came to the fore when Shiromani Akali Dal cited a media report claiming that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight that was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt. An unnamed co-passenger quoted in the said news item asserted that the Punjab CM was not allowed to board the aircraft as he was in an inebriated state. In the midst of it all, airline Lufthansa issued a vague statement. The German carrier on the microblogging site accepted that it departed 'later than originally planned' and attributed this to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.

Subsequently, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Bajwa opined that if the news of the Punjab CM being drunk were true, it would certainly be a 'bad reflection' on the office Bhagwant Mann is holding, and requested Scindia to initiate a probe to verify the facts regarding the deplaning.

The next day, Scindia in his first response, expressed willingness to investigate the matter if required. "This was an incident that took place on international soil. We have to make sure we verify facts. Up to Lufthansa to provide data. I'll certainly, based on the request sent to me, look into it," he said.