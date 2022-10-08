Hours after hoardings showing AAP supremo Arvind kejriwal with a skull cap was put up in poll-bound Gujarat on Saturday ahead of his rally in the state, the Delhi Chief Minister accused BJP of plotting against him and using offensive words against Hindu gods.

Calling himself a religious man, Kejriwal said, "God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa (BJP members)." The AAP chief was also seen raising the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Shri Krishna'.

Addressing the rally in Gujarat's Vadodara, Kejriwal said, "I saw my posters across Gujarat against me. I know they (BJP) hate me. I have no problem with them defaming me, but now they are using abusive words against gods as well. They are insulting gods as well, they are not even sparing gods. They are the descendants of Kansa."

"I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons," he said, adding, "We will work together to fulfill God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset."

अब ये लोग भगवान को भी बदनाम करने लगे हैं। ये सारी असुरी शक्तियाँ एक हो गईं हैं।



मैं एक बेहद धार्मिक आदमी हूँ। मेरा जन्म श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के दिन हुआ था। भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने मुझे एक काम देकर भेजा है - इन कंस की औलादों का सफ़ाया करना, जनता को इनसे मुक्ति दिलाना। pic.twitter.com/lBhQqNQWKx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2022

Kejriwal's statements came after his banners and posters showing him wearing a skull cap were put up in several places in the poll-bound state. The poster controversy came just a day after AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted at a mass conversion event.

AAP minister at mass conversion rally

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam came under the fire of BJP after it emerged that he was present at an event where mass conversion of Hindus took place. Reacting to the video of the event circulated in which the participants were being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods, the BJP criticised and filed a case.

In the video shared by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a preacher was heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them."