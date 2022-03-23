Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP To Hold Delhi Civic Polls On Time; 'If You Have Courage...'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the postponement on the announcement of civil polls scheduled in Delhi. Expressing his disappointment over the postponement of the Municipal Corporation Elections, he said that while the BJP claims to be the world's largest party, the world's largest party panicked and ran away from a smaller Aam Aadmi Party. The Delhi CM's comments came after the Union Cabinet passed a bill on Tuesday that would merge Delhi's three civic bodies, North, East, and South.

Speaking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also claimed that his party will quit politics if the saffron party conducts the elections on schedule and wins them.

In a series of koos, the Delhi CM wrote, “BJP apane aap ko duniya ki sabase badee party kehte hai. Kamaal hai. Duniya ki sabase badee party ek choti si Aam Aadmi Party se ghabra ke bhag gayi? himmat hai to MCD ke chunav time pe karava ke dikhao (BJP calls itself the largest party in the world. Wonderful. The world's largest party ran away from a small Aam Aadmi Party in panic? If you have courage, hold MCD elections on time).”

“BJP is postponing MCD elections that all three corporations of Delhi are uniting. Is it possible that elections may be postponed as a result of this? Can they avoid claiming that they are uniting Gujarat and Maharashtra if they lose Gujarat tomorrow? Can such an excuse be used to postpone the Lok Sabha elections?” Kejriwal questioned.

The BJP now controls the three municipal corporations in Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In the 2017 MCD elections, the BJP won 181 seats out of 270 in Delhi's three municipal corporations: North, East, and South. The AAP came in second with 48 seats, and Congress came in third with 29 seats.

AAP Moves SC Over Delhi MCD Polls

Recently, AAP moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair, and expeditious manner. In its plea, AAP requested the SC to issue directions for the scheduling of the MCD polls 'without any interference from the Central government'.