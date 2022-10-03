Arvind Kejriwal Cites 'IB Report' To Predict AAP's Win In Gujarat Polls, Gets Fiery Retort

Making a massive prediction on Sunday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that an IB report has predicted his party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Without giving any evidence for the same, the Delhi CM said in a press briefing at Rajkot that BJP and Congress have joined hands in a bid to thwart AAP's win. Cautioning the people to not waste their vote on Congress, he urged them to give a full majority to AAP on the lines of Delhi and Punjab. Hitting back at Kejriwal, BJP taunted him on the absence of an IB report on the escape of Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Deepak Tinu.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "As per sources, the IB has released a report. In that report, it is written that AAP is forming the government if elections take place in Gujarat today. Even though it is written in the report that it is forming the government with a thin margin. It is ahead by very few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a big push so that the government is formed with a good majority. But since this report has surfaced, both these parties have come together. They are having secret meetings. Especially BJP is rattled. In the last few days, both hold secret meetings and hurled abuses at me in the same language."

"BJP is trying its best to strengthen Congress so that the anti-BJP vote gets divided. Congress has been delegated the task of snatching AAP's votes. I want to tell the people of Gujarat that don't vote for Congress and ensure the BJP's victory. Giving a vote to Congress is useless and not in the interest of Gujarat. Whoever is upset with BJP, please vote for AAP so that there is a change in Gujarat," he added.

Mocking this claim, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retorted, "Is there any intelligence report of the escape of Deepak Tinu of the Lawrence gang who is involved in the murder of Moosewala Ji from Punjab? Are you being told that your people have helped him escape? First Moosewala Ji was killed, now you are saving the gang? Bhagwant Mann is doing Garba in his 42-car convoy."

पंजाब से Moosewala जी की हत्या में शामिल Lawrence गैंग का Deepak Tinu फ़रार करने की कोई intelligence report है क्या ? आप के लोगों ने ही भगाया है बताया जा रहा है ? पहले Moosewala जी को मरवाया अब गैंग को बचा रहे हो ? भगवंत मान गरबा कर रहे है अपने ४२ गाड़ी वाले convoy में https://t.co/facA56tL0e — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 2, 2022

Political scenario in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.