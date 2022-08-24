Amid the excise policy row, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that some of his party's MLAs are being 'bribed' to join BJP and 'threatened' with fake cases to quit his party. In this context, AAP will chair a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at 4 pm later today, the Delhi CM added. Kejriwal made the remarks during the inauguration of 97 electric buses at the Rajghat depot in New Delhi.

"In the last 2-3 days, some AAP MLAs have contacted me and informed that they are being given the threat of CBI and ED and also being lured with money to leave AAP. This is a very serious issue. We have called a meeting of our political affairs at 4 pm to discuss this," said Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP claims 'BJP offered Rs 20 crores to its MLAs'

This comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP of bribing his party MLAs and offering Rs 20 crores to join their party. They were also threatened with fake cases if they do not quit AAP, he claimed.

"They want to break our MLAs by showing the threat of agencies. They are threatening us with fake cases. Four of our MLAs were offered Rs 20 crores. They were told, if they don't side with BJP, fake cases would be filed against them by CBI and ED". Slamming the saffron party, the AAP leader said that 'Operation Lotus' will not work in Delhi. "The BJP was able to break state governments in Maharashtra and Bihar, but 'Operation Lotus' will not work in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party rules. They can break Shinde but not Kejriwal," claimed Sanjay Singh at a press conference in Delhi.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that a BJP leader offered him Rs 20 crores and promised to 'increase the rate' if he convinced more legislators to quit the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Delhi liquor scam accused-minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter, alleging that no matter what conspiracies play out against him, he would not betray the party. "Failed to break me, so now they are offering Rs 20 crores to other AAP MLAs, by showing fear of raids. The BJP which has started this conspiracy against him should remember that I am a soldier of Arvind Kejriwal and a follower of Bhagat Singh. I will lay down by life but won't betray. Your ED, CBI is of no use in front of me," said Sisodia.

मुझे तोड़ने में फेल हो गए,तो अब AAP के अन्य विधायको को 20-20 करोड़ का ऑफर देकर, रेड का डर दिखाकर उन्हें तोड़ने की साजिश शुरू कर दी



BJP संभल जाए, ये @ArvindKejriwal जी के सिपाही है,भगत सिंह के अनुयायी है। जान दे देंगे पर गद्दारी नहीं करेंगे। इनके सामने आपकी ED CBI किसी काम की नही — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2022

(Image: ANI)