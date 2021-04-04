Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP-led Centre ‘punished’ Delhi Govt For Backing Farmers' Agitation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to punish his government for supporting farmers' protest by creating hurdles in its functioning with the new law that empowers the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing a farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asserted that he is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers who are agitating against the three central agriculture laws.

“They (BJP) have brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation,” he said while slamming the Centre over the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill last month. READ | GNCT Bill: Manish Sisodia slams Centre, contends 'law attempts to stop Arvind Kejriwal'

The chief minister said all powers will now be with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. “What kind of law is this? Despite winning 62 seats we would have no power,” he added.

Kejriwal claimed that all the BJP MPs said in the Parliament that Kejriwal was being punished for supporting the farmers' movement. “I want to tell them that 300 farmers have laid down their lives so far. For the sake of this agitation, even if Kejriwal dies we are not scared of your punishment,” he said.

"BJP blocking development works"

The Chief Minister further stated that his government in Delhi has carried out various development works such as setting up schools and hospitals, providing free water, etc in the last six years and accused the BJP of blocking the development works.