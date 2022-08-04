Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP Scared Of AAP's Growth In Gujarat; Asks 'Is Amit Shah CM Face?'

With Assembly Elections in Gujarat just a few months away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was 'scared of its rapid growth in the state' on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP, which has had a government in Gujarat since 1995, was 'horrified'.

Kejriwal, recently during a public rally, said if AAP forms a government in Gujarat, it will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years. The Delhi Chief Minister promised that until the party gets the youth jobs, they will give them Rs 3000 per month as an unemployment allowance. Before, the AAP national convenor had promised his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month. Also, he promised that power dues up to December 2021 will be waived off, within three months of the party forming the government in the state.

Amit Shah BJP's pick for CM for Gujarat?

Having been an open critic of the saffron party dispensation, Kejriwal asked, "Is it true that BJP is going to declare Amit Shah Ji as CM face in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat? Is BJP also upset with Bhupendrabhai Patel's work?

“आप” गुजरात में तेज़ी से बढ़ रही है। भाजपा बुरी तरह बौखलाई हुई है।



क्या ये सच है कि आगामी विधान सभा चुनाव में भाजपा गुजरात में अमित शाह जी को CM चेहरा घोषित करने जा रही है? भूपेन्द्रभाई पटेल के काम से क्या भाजपा भी नाराज़ है? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2022

Assembly polls are likely to be held in the state at the end of the year with the 27-year rule of the BJP facing challenges from new entrant AAP, besides traditional rival Congress.

The statement by Kejriwal on BJP's CM face may have been made, keeping in mind Home Minister Shah's regular visits to Gujarat, even as Bhupinder Patel remains mostly missing from the public glare in the state. During the recent visit, in July, Shah asked the people of Gujarat to ensure the BJP retains power in the state so that it 'continues to remain on top in development over the next 30 years as it has in the last 20 years'.