Speaking in the Delhi Assembly while moving the confidence motion, CM Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of spending Rs.6300 crore on toppling state governments. At the outset, he linked rising prices to the taxes imposed by the Centre on essential food items.

Moreover, the AAP supremo contended that the amount accrued from the tax levied on fuel is diverted to 'Operation Lotus'. Reiterating that BJP tried to poach 40 AAP MLAs by offering them Rs. 20 crore each, he expressed pride in the fact that none of these legislators had defected.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed, "Where does the tax earned from petrol and diesel go? This goes into Operation Lotus. Operation Lotus implies that they scare MLAs in different states, poach them, topple the government and form their own government. In the last few days, they tried to poach our MLAs with Rs.20 crore each. 12 MLAs told me that were offered Rs.20 crore to leave AAP and join BJP. They kept Rs.800 crore to topple the government. But all the MLAs in Delhi are honest and don't have greed for money. Their Operation Lotus failed in Delhi."

"But it toppled the government in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam and it is going to topple the Jharkhand government in the next few days. How did it topple these governments? We heard that it paid Rs. 50 crore to every MLA. It has poached 277 MLAs from other parties in the last 5-7 years. This amounts to Rs. 5540 crore. Add Rs. 800 crore in Delhi. They spent Rs. 6300 crore on toppling governments and poaching MLAs. That's why petrol and diesel are getting expensive," he added.

'Operation Lotus failed in Delhi'

On this occasion, Kejriwal threw his weight behind Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was raided by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

While maintaining that Sisodia will be arrested eventually despite the false case against him, he stressed, "They did a drama saying he has pocketed money from liquor. We asked 10 times- what did you find in the raid which you conducted? Nothing came out of the raid. Today, there was an order from the top not to talk about liquor. Now they are asking why did you build new classrooms and toilets? They are saying that we constructed more toilets. What is wrong with that?"