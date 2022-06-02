Arvind Kejriwal Claims 'Centre To Arrest Manish Sisodia', Makes Dramatic Appeal To PM Modi

Under fire over Satyendar Jain's arrest, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal predicted that the Centre will arrest Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a false case. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Delhi CM claimed that he got this information through reliable sources which also intimated him about the possibility of Jain's arrest beforehand. Observing that Sisodia has made the country proud across the globe via his work in the education sector, he contended that this was a ploy to stop the good work taking place in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Manish Sisodia is the father of India's education revolution. Perhaps he is the best Education Minister of Independent India. Earlier, the children of the poor would get third-class education in government schools. 18 lakh children study in Delhi government schools. The future of these children was in darkness. Manish Ji has given these children hope for a good and glorious future."

He added, "Should such a person be put in jail or be given the responsibility of improving schools in India? I feel that they want to stop the good work done in the health and education sectors in Delhi by creating false cases against Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia and putting them in jail. But don't worry, this will never happen. All good works will continue."

In a dramatic appeal to PM Modi, the Delhi CM said, "Put all AAP MLAs and Ministers in jail in one go instead of putting us in jail one by one. Tell all investigative agencies to conduct all the investigations at the same time. You arrest Ministers one by one. This creates hurdles in the work of the people. Satyendar Jain was creating more Mohalla clinics in Delhi and was working on projects to increase water supply. He was working on cleaning Yamuna. Now, those projects will be stalled. The case in which he has been arrested has already been probed by the CBI and Income Tax. They didn't find anything because the case is false."

Watch Kejriwal's full press conference here:

सत्येंद्र जैन जी के बाद अब मनीष सिसोदिया जी पर भी झूठा केस लगाकर जेल भेजने की साज़िश हो रही है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/55ErfeEbTO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2022

ED arrests Delhi Home Minister

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. At present, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9.