Arvind Kejriwal Climbs Atop Car To Interact With Punjab Teachers Protesting On Water Tank

In a rare sight, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with protesting teachers atop an overhead water tank in Mohali by climbing over a vehicle. Seemingly sincere in his intent to resolve issues of teachers in Punjab, CM Kejriwal denounced the Congress regime to have compelled these teachers to sit on a cemented water tank.

While interacting with three teachers seated higher than the assembly around him, CM Kejriwal looked up at them and asked, "How long have you been there for?," to which they replied, "Sir, 45 days."

'AAP sends Delhi teachers to England, Congress sends Punjab teachers to water tanks'

Requesting the trio to step down, as one of them even ran a fever, the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) national convenor pledged to fulfil their demands once the AAP government is formed in Punjab.

"The sad part is, we send teachers in Delhi for their training to England and Sweden and the Congress government in Punjab is sending them to overhead water tanks," he said.

Further, he stated that the education system in Delhi is known to have reformed and the credit for the same was accorded to teachers instead of the AAP regime.

"If you consider me your brother, please come down. We will form the government in Punjab soon and solve all your problems," he added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

CM Kejriwal met protesting teachers in Punjab's Mohali, who have been demanding the regularisation of services of contractual teachers and staff workers. Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is hoping to rise to power in the northern state, promised to regularise the jobs of all the contractual teachers.

A large number of school teachers gathered outside the Punjab Education Board this afternoon with their long-pending demand for permanent jobs and improvised salaries. Hundreds of teachers staged a sit-in protest and climbed atop water tanks to raise slogans against the government's unfulfilled poll promises.