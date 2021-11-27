Arvind Kejriwal Climbs Atop Car To Interact With Punjab Teachers Protesting On Water Tank

Quick links:
In a rare sight, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with protesting teachers atop an overhead water tank in Mohali by climbing over a vehicle. Seemingly sincere in his intent to resolve issues of teachers in Punjab, CM Kejriwal denounced the Congress regime to have compelled these teachers to sit on a cemented water tank.
While interacting with three teachers seated higher than the assembly around him, CM Kejriwal looked up at them and asked, "How long have you been there for?," to which they replied, "Sir, 45 days."
Requesting the trio to step down, as one of them even ran a fever, the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) national convenor pledged to fulfil their demands once the AAP government is formed in Punjab.
"The sad part is, we send teachers in Delhi for their training to England and Sweden and the Congress government in Punjab is sending them to overhead water tanks," he said.
Further, he stated that the education system in Delhi is known to have reformed and the credit for the same was accorded to teachers instead of the AAP regime.
"If you consider me your brother, please come down. We will form the government in Punjab soon and solve all your problems," he added.
CM Kejriwal met protesting teachers in Punjab's Mohali, who have been demanding the regularisation of services of contractual teachers and staff workers. Arvind Kejriwal, whose party is hoping to rise to power in the northern state, promised to regularise the jobs of all the contractual teachers.
A large number of school teachers gathered outside the Punjab Education Board this afternoon with their long-pending demand for permanent jobs and improvised salaries. Hundreds of teachers staged a sit-in protest and climbed atop water tanks to raise slogans against the government's unfulfilled poll promises.
"I have heard from farmers that many Chief Ministers including Captain Amarinder Singh and Badal have given the same assurances to the teachers. You might think that I am here to follow that trend. But you have may hear about the education system in Delhi.
The government school status has changed significantly there. It was done by our teachers. All I had to do is solve their problems. I promise to regularise the jobs of the teachers in Punjab, just trust me with it," the Delhi CM told teachers in Mohali.