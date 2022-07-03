Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Amravati, Udaipur Killings; 'Nation Can't Move Forward Like This'

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the killing of a chemist in Marashatra's Amravati on June 21, and a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28, and exuded hope that the accused in the murders get the 'strictest punishment'. Speaking to the media in Gujarat on July 3, the former bureaucrat said that whatever was happening was 'wrong' and that the country 'cannot move forward' like this. He highlighted the 'need' for peace and tranquillity all across.

When asked about who he felt was responsible for these murders, the AAP chief said, "Finger-pointing won't do. What is required is for all the governments and people to come together to normalise the situation."

The Delhi Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly polls are set to be held later in the year.

Amravati & Udaipur murders

On June 21, around 10-10.30 pm, Kolhe, the chemist, on his way back home from his shop, was stopped by three men on a bike. He was stabbed in his neck, and killed. He had allegedly shared a post on WhatsApp supporting Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement, which had miffed a few, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill him. Seven have been arrested so far in the case, including prime accused Irfan Khan.

Just a week thereafter, for supporting the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader on WhatsApp, a tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Teli, was killed in broad daylight in his own shop in Udaipur. Four have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.