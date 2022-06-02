Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Vijay Kumar's Killing; Questions Security Situation In J&K

After terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district and killed him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now condemned the killing and questioned the security situation of the union territory by asking, ''Why can't we protect our people?'

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, "Terrorists today brutally killed Vijay Kumar as part of a targeted killing. My heart is very sad to know this. May God rest his soul. What is happening in Kashmir? Why can't we protect our people?"

टार्गेट किलिंग के तहत आज आतंकवादियों ने विजय कुमार की निर्मम हत्या कर दी। ये जानकर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।



ये कश्मीर में क्या हो रहा है? हम अपने लोगों को सुरक्षा क्यों नहीं दे पा रहे? https://t.co/Buo4bWnJLY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community gave 24 hours for the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the region. If it failed to do the same, they threatened to leave the Valley, which some members of the community have started doing.

Some have begun scouting safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the UT to start migrating by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday in order to discuss the security concerns of the Union Territory.

Hindu bank manager shot dead in Kulgam

Kejriwal's reaction comes after a Hindu bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This is the eighth incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It has been learnt that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to injuries. The teacher was identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking toward school after being dropped off by her husband.

Currently, government employees in the valley are demanding protection against the backdrop of the targeted killings. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for a meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present. The Home Minister and the NSA also held a meeting on Thursday.