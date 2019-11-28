Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Uddhav Thackeray On Swearing-in As Maharashtra CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Delhi Chief Minister who was extended an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony took to microblogging platform Twitter to congratulate Thackeray.

Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 28, 2019

READ | Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in: Leaders Who Attended The Ceremony And Who Missed It

Political leaders extending wishes

Besides Kejriwal, a large number of leaders wished the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated Thackeray on Twitter. "Shiv Sena President Shri Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Chief Minister today. Attends the event. Congratulations and best wishes for your future," Fadnavis tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also congratulated Thackeray by tweeting, "Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji for swearing-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and to all the ministers who will be swearing in as cabinet ministers. I believe that the newly elected government of Maha Vikas Aghadi will give Maharashtra a new direction".

The 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has become the eighth person to take oath as Maharashtra chief minister while not being a legislator. He is the third CM from Shiv Sena and the first from the Thackeray family.

READ | Sena-Cong-NCP Promise Interest-free Education Loans For Farm Labourers' Kids, EWS Students

The Maharashtra power struggle

President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 as none of the major political parties could gather enough numbers to independently form the government. Shiv Sena after switching allegiance from BJP, started a series of negotiations with NCP and Congress to form a post-poll alliance in the state. Surprisingly, Ajit Pawar decided to ally with the BJP to form the government overnight on November 23 which baffled the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel presenting a show of strength and numbers. Ajit Pawar resigned from Deputy CM's post followed by the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis after the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday paving the way for Maha Vikas Aghadi to form its government in the state.

READ | All Must Witness The Historic Day: Eknath Shinde On Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in

READ | These Are The Best Pictures From Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in As Maharashtra CM