In his first public address after the CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the government's mission won't stop. Observing that multiple AAP leaders including himself have been raided in the past, he exuded confidence that the CBI won't recover any evidence from the Delhi Deputy CM's premises this time as well.

Contending that India won't progress for the next 75 years if the status quo parties are allowed to rule, he released a number- 9510001000 where people can give a missed call to join his mission to make the country no.1 in the world.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "The US is the world's strongest and richest country of the world. The New York Times is America's biggest newspaper. It is very difficult to feature in the New York Times. On the front page of yesterday's New York Times, news regarding Delhi's education model has been published. It is written that a revolution is taking place in the education sector in Delhi. Delhi's government schools have improved a lot. People are admitting their children to government schools from private schools. The poor children studying in government schools are eliminating the poverty of their families due to their good careers."

"If we leave the fate of the country to these same parties and politicians, the country won't progress for the next 75 years too. 130 crore people will have to come together. There will be many obstacles, it won't be easy. Today, the CBI reached the house of Manish Sisodia who was announced as the world's best education Minister. In the last 60 years, it wasn't easy to come on the front page of The New York Times and bring about an education revolution in Delhi. Manish Sisodia has been raided so many times in the last 7 years," the Delhi CM added.

He elaborated, "They have lodged many false cases against Manish Ji. They have raided me multiple times. They have raided so many of our leaders including Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot. They didn't find anything. They won't find anything now as well. The CBI is doing its work. There is no need to worry. The CBI has received orders from the top that you have to harass them. Obstacles will come, but the work won't stop."

Raid at Manish Sisodia's residence

Earlier in the day, the CBI commenced its searches at Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. As per sources, raids are underway at nearly 21 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Sources revealed that the CBI took this action after registering an FIR. In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of the last fiscal year. As of now, one sitting Minister-Satyendar Jain is already in jail.