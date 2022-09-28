Arvind Kejriwal Defends Liquor Scam Accused Vijay Nair; 'true And Honest AAP Worker'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday defended AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also accused. The AAP supremo called Nair a "true and honest" worker of the party.

"They just want to do dirty politics. Yesterday, they arrested Vijay Nair. He is a small worker of the Aam Aadmi Party and looks at the communication department. He was handling the media policy of Gujarat. He was forced to name Manish Sisodia, or else he would be arrested. But he is a true and honest worker of AAP and denied telling lies which resulted in his arrest," Kejriwal said in a video message.

The Delhi CM claimed that Nair's residence was raided two times in a month by agencies but found nothing. "They are worried because the graph of AAP is increasing in Gujarat. That is why they are targeting us," he said.

Apart from Vijay Nair, Kejriwal said that Satyendar Jain and Amanatullah Khan were booked in fabricated cases. "Next week, they want to arrest Manish Sisodia. All party workers should be ready for facing arrest in fake cases.."

भगत सिंह जी के जन्मदिवस पर आज हमें कसम खानी है कि देश के लिए सर्वोच्च क़ुर्बानी देने को हम तैयार रहेंगे। ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है। pic.twitter.com/hpnLzUmSFo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2022

Vijay Nair arrested in liquorgate scam

AAP leader Vijay Nair was arrested by CBI in connection with the liquor scam. According to sources, Nair was arrested for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged anomalies in the allocation of liquor licenses in the national capital.

In its FIR, CBI had alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Manish Sisodia, had once collected around Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor business Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former Chief Executive of Only Much Louder (OML), an entertainment and event management company.

"Source further revealed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru of IndoSpirit for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Nair," it claimed. Meanwhile, Nair has been sent to a 5-day CBI custody.