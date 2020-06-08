UP Law Min Slams Delhi Govt's Decision To Reserve Hospital Beds Only For Its Residents

Reacting to Delhi government's announcement that only the residents of the national capital will be allowed to get treatment in Delhi hospitals, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has called the decision "against humanity".

While speaking with Republic TV, Pathak said, "It is unfortunate. When we come into public life, we come for serving humanity. It is believed that hospitals and doctors are next to god. The almighty does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion. This is very unfortunate, they should think from a humanitarian perspective."

Kejriwal denies treatment for outsiders in Delhi hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear in a televised address on Sunday that the private and Delhi government-affiliated hospitals will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi, while the Central government hospitals will remain open for the people who come from other states to Delhi for treatment.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi doesn't seem to get under control. The national capital continues to witness an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with over a thousand fresh infections being reported daily. 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday while on Sunday 1,282 fresh infections were reported, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 28,936 while the death toll climbed to 812, according to PTI

In a recent development according to the Republic TV's sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all of his scheduled meetings since Sunday, as he has been showing signs of being unwell. Sources said that Kejriwal will undergo a COVID-19 test and until its results are out, will remain in self-isolation. He is believed to have shown symptoms such as mild fever and sore throat.

