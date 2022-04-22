Arvind Kejriwal Echoes Sisodia's Extortion Claims; 'Is That Why BJP Postponed MCD Polls?'

Amid heightened tensions in Delhi over the anti-encroachment drive conducted by NDMC in riot-hit Jahangirpuri, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled serious allegations against the BJP, which has control over all three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday echoed his deputy, Manish Sisodia's words, denouncing the saffron party for allegedly "threatening the people of Delhi of razing their properties and extorting money from them."

Re-tweeting a letter posted by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal questioned if the BJP at the Centre had intentionally postponed MCD elections in Delhi to extort money from people by illegal means.

'Is that why MCD elections in Delhi were postponed?' asks Delhi CM

Delhi Finance and Education Minister Sisodia had posted a letter directed to AAP MLAs, asking them to pay heed to the locals in their areas, who are allegedly being threatened by BJP ruled MCD officials and are being asked to pay huge sums to save their properties from being bulldozed.

“Many such complaints are coming from all over Delhi. The people of Delhi will not openly tolerate this type of extortion and hooliganism. Is that why the MCD elections have been postponed?,” Kejriwal wrote in the tweet.

पूरी दिल्ली से इस तरह की कई शिकायतें आ रहीं हैं। दिल्ली के लोग खुलेआम इस क़िस्म की उगाही और गुंडागर्दी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। क्या इसलिए MCD के चुनाव टाले हैं? https://t.co/JilY2LnO0U — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2022

In the letter, Manish Sisodia claimed that ahead of the suspension of their term in office, BJP councillors are using illegal means to make as much money as they can, and therefore, they are building an environment of fear by threatening people to pay them or they will run a bulldozer over their properties. Sisodia mentioned in the letter that many Delhiites have reached out to him and reported such incidents. He further urged AAP’s MLAs to help people facing such issues in their constituencies and bring justice to people by getting involved legislators or netas booked.

'Outgoing BJP wants to extort money'

“While going from MCD, the BJP has decided to earn as much money as it can, so now BJP goons are giving various threats to the shop owners and landlords. I have written a letter to my MLAs asking them to stand with the people of Delhi against this hooliganism of the BJP," Sisodia stated in a tweet.

एमसीडी से जाते-जाते भाजपा ने तय किया है कि जितना पैसा कमाया जा सकता है कमा लें, इसलिए अब दुकान मालिकों-मकान मालिकों को भाजपा के गुंडे तरह-तरह की धमकियाँ दे रहे है.



मैंने अपने विधायकों को पत्र लिखकर भाजपा की इस गुंडई के ख़िलाफ़ दिल्ली की जनता के साथ खड़े रहने को कहा है. pic.twitter.com/9YvP3gWXem — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 22, 2022

“BJP has started extortion all over Delhi by threatening bulldozers. These people are threatening people by going to their homes, asking them for money and they are threatening that if they do not give money, then we will give you a shop and house. The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this gundai of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This type of open hooliganism will never be tolerated by the people of Delhi. I appeal to all the MLAs to help the people against this illegitimate recovery of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he wrote in the letter. "Tell people everywhere in your area that the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party are standing with the people. If such a case comes to the notice of any MLA, then help the people and immediately catch the BJP's extortionist and hand them over to the police, as well as bring such cases to the notice of the government immediately,” he added.

