Arvind Kejriwal Holds Meet With Punjab AAP Heads Day After 10 MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal meets with his party's MLAs from Punjab via video conferencing.

Ajay Sharma
Arvind Kejriwal

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has met with his party's MLAs from Punjab, a day after 10 MLAs of the Aadmi Party Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs is being held in Mohali, and Delhi CM Kejriwal is attending the meeting via videoconferencing. 

A tweet is shared from the AAP's official Twitter handle informing people about the meeting." Hon'ble CM of Delhi & AAP National Convenor Shri Arvind Kejriwal will address all newly-elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via video conferencing today at 11:45 a.m.," according to the AAP's official Twitter handle.

The meeting is Kejriwal's first meeting with the elected MLAs of his party after the formation of the cabinet on Saturday. 

AAP's Punjab Cabinet

In Chandigarh, 10 MLAs of the Aadmi Party Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet on Saturday at a swearing-in ceremony. Among the 10 Cabinet ministers, eight are first-time lawmakers to be seated into the Cabinet which also includes a woman. While MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer are the two exceptions, the other eight MLAs, including Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains are among the ones to be elected for the first time in Assembly.

CM Mann announces Govt jobs

After the appointments Ministers of Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held the first cabinet gathering and passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department, and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab has authorised such huge job vacancies within 10 days of the formation of the government. At his first cabinet meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "The Cabinet has passed the proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police Department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments."

Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter to congratulate CM Mann on his first cabinet decision and said, "People will be very happy that they chose the right government."

 

