Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates 12,430 Smart Classrooms, 'happy To Realise Baba Sahab's Dream'

Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 12,430 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi's Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present during the inauguration. Before the inauguration, Delhi's CM claimed on Twitter that "all the corrupts" of the nation have come together. "Today we (AAP) will give them a befitting reply by opening modern technology apt classes in Delhi's government schools." He further added that "the nation won't bow in front of these corrupters. We will fulfil the dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh." The tweet was in Hindi this is a rough translation of the same.

देश के सारे भ्रष्टाचारी हमारे ख़िलाफ़ इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। आज हम दिल्ली के स्कूलों में 12,430 अत्याधुनिक क्लासरूम शुरू करके उनको करारा जवाब देंगे।



ये देश इन भ्रष्टाचारियों के सामने नहीं झुकेगा। अब देश ने ठान ली है। अब देश आगे बढ़ेगा। बाबा साहिब और भगत सिंह के सपने पूरे होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2022

In another tweet, CM said that all these corrupt people are calling me Aatankwadi (terrorist) and today that terrorist has inaugurated smart classrooms in government schools. He further added children of officers, judges, rickshaw men and workers will sit at the same desk and study. The one they called a terrorist is now fulfilling the dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh.

ये सारे भ्रष्टाचारी मिलके मुझे आतंकवादी बोल रहे हैं। वो जिसे आतंकवादी कहते हैं, उसने आज 12,430 स्मार्ट क्लासरूम देश को समर्पित किए। यहाँ अब अफ़सरों, जजों, रिक्शे वाले और मज़दूर के बच्चे एक ही डेस्क पर बैठ कर पढ़ेंगे। उनका आतंकवादी बाबा साहिब और भगत सिंह के सपने पूरे कर रहा है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2022

Kumar Viswas vs Kejriwal

The controversy of 'terrorist and corrupt' started after an ANI byte where the acclaimed poet and former member of AAP. Kumar Vishwas had said that the current CM wanted to become a 'PM of an independent country' --Khalistan. Vishwas said, " "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- 'so what? I will become the first PM of an independent nation'".

AAP declined all the allegations through Spokesperson Raghav Chadda and said Vishwas is using 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' the current CM. To which the poet replied, "I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You (Kejriwal) have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose you more and tell you everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble".

Punjab Elections

Series of allegations from major parties flooded after Kumar's statement. The statement came ahead of the Punjab elections. People of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.