'Arvind Kejriwal Is The Real Mastermind': BJP After SC Refuses Relief To Manish Sisodia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Khurana has hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by saying that the heat of this investigation is going to reach Arvind Kejriwal very soon, 'who is the mastermind behind the whole scam'.

Hitting out at CM Arvind Kejriwal, Khurana said, "You used to make a moral statement saying that if you bring even one case against our leaders, I will take action. Now, when one of your ministers is in jail for the past 8 months, another is in the CBI custody, what action are you going to take."

Ravi Shankar Prasad says whole scandal is textbook case of corruption

After the Supreme Court refused to entertain Manish Sisodia's bail plea on Tuesday, February 28, reactions from the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started pouring in one after the other.

BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad responded by saying that the whole scandal is a textbook case of rampant corruption by the party, who used to issue honesty certificates to others across the country.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Manish Sisodia has shamed Anna Hazare and the Supreme Court has refused to grant any indulgence to one of the most prominent faces of the Anti-Corruption Movement led by Anna Hazare. Now, he will have to face the consequences.

The senior BJP leader said, "These people, who used to alway talk of morality were trying to increase the number of people drinking liquor in the national capital, wanted to bring down the age of buying liquor, changed committee reports and took a benefit of Rs 100 crore. I have heard that these VIPs changed around 170 phones. Manish Sisodia alone changed 16 phones, which minister does that?"

BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari responded on allegations of AAP that action is being taken, since BJP doesn't like the education policy of Manish Sisodia, by saying, "How criminal minded thought it is, that action is being taken against the excise minister and worries are being taken on the education of the state. We will debate on education too, but right now the matter pertains to excise ministry. He should have given replies to the questions raised by the CBI, but he choose to go to the Supreme Court."

Tiwari added that the investigation should smoothly go on and should reach the mastermind.