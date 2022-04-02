Arvind Kejriwal Kicks Off Campaign In Gujarat; Urges State To Give AAP 'one Chance'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday kicked off 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of their roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of assembly elections later this year. The AAP leaders set out on the two-km roadshow in the city atop a truck decked up as a chariot after seeking the blessings of Goddess Khodiyar Mata at a temple in the Nikol area. Kejriwal and Mann were accompanied by Gujrat AAP leaders Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi.

'BJP is full of arrogance'

Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said that the saffron party was full of arrogance after being in power in the state for 25 years. He also asked people in the state to give "one chance" to AAP.

"After Delhi and Punjab, we are now prepared for Gujarat," shouted Mann. Kejriwal said he doesn't know how to do politics but knows how to end corruption.

"In Delhi, we have finished corruption, in Punjab Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days," the Delhi leader said, "After 25 years of rule, they are full of arrogance...give a chance to AAP, like the people of Delhi and Punjab gave. If you do not like it, change the government and bring them back."

Before the roadshow, the two leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati on Saturday morning. Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated to be held later this year. On Sunday, Kejriwal will meet party leaders of the Gujarat unit. AAP is aiming to expand its footprint in other states after its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections.

The party is planning to contest from 182 assembly constituencies, Kejriwal had said last year. The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly election, but could not open its account. In the local bodies polls held last year in March AAP had won 42 seats.