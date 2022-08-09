AAP One State Away From Being Declared 'National Party' After ECI Nod In Goa: Kejriwal

The Election Commission of India has finally recognised Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a state party in Goa, informed the AAP chief on Tuesday.

This came in view of the Election Commission's review of the party's poll performance at the recently-held Assembly elections in February. Sharing the news, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and congratulated all the party volunteers for their hard work. "After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared a “national party” I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for posing faith in AAP n its ideology", he tweeted.

ECI states that AAP has fulfilled all the conditions required for recognition

While making the decision, the Commission observed that AAP is already a recognised party in Delhi and Punjab with its reserved symbol of a 'broom'.

In a statement issued dated August 4, 2022, the ECI says that the party has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for recognition as a state party in Goa.

"Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the Aam Aadmi Party as a state party in the state of Goa also under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968", the statement read.

Welcoming the decision, AAP's Goa desk-in-charge and Delhi MLA Atishi, and AAP Goa President Adv Amit Palekar expressed pleasure over receiving the official notification and also congratulated the local leaders and volunteers for their hard work.

Tweeting about the same, Palekar said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that ECI has recognised AAP Goa as the State Party in the State of Goa. We are committed to bringing positive change free of corruption in Goa."

On the other hand, Atishi while speaking to party workers congratulated all further adding that the party will continue to work harder for the people of Goa.

It is worth mentioning that Kejriwal's AAP is the third party in the country to be recognised in three states.



