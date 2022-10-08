Arvind Kejriwal Left Red-faced Again; 'Modi-Modi' Chants Heard At His Roadshow In Gujarat

In another major embarrassment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), thousands of people on Saturday, October 8, were heard chanting 'Modi-Modi!' amid Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal's massive roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara ahead of assembly polls. Some were even seen holding placards that read 'Kejriwal Go Back'. Amidst it all, a brawl took place between the police and the protesters. This comes after BJP supporters in Vadodara allegedly tore AAP's banners ahead of the Delhi CM's rally. It is worth mentioning that Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. On September 20, Kejriwal was greeted with chants of 'Modi-Modi!' at Gujarat's Vadodara airport, from where he was going to address a town hall meeting. On September 26, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also welcomed with slogans of 'Modi-Modi' during his visit to Ambaji temple in Gujarat. The chants continued throughout his darshan of the Ambaji temple, however, the Delhi minister smiled at the sloganeers.

Meanwhile, the AAP is under fire in the state over an alleged Hindu conversion event, after a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at the said event went viral, where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities. After the video of Gautam attending the event went viral, the BJP sought the minister's resignation, stating that his comments highlight the hate that the Kejriwal-led party has for Hindus. However, to tackle the allegations, Kejriwal chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at an event earlier in the day in Vadodara.

Gujarat Assembly Polls

After a historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Kejriwal-led AAP will be contesting from the 182 seats in Gujarat, against the BJP, which has a stronghold in the state. The schedule for the Gujarat polls is yet to be declared by the Election Commission.