Arvind Kejriwal Left Red-faced In Gujarat; Greeted With ‘Modi-Modi’ Chants At Airport

In a major embarrassment for Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, on Tuesday, was greeted with chants of 'Modi-Modi!' at Gujarat's Vadodara airport, from where he was going to address a town hall meeting. It is worth mentioning that Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Later in the day, the AAP supremo is expected to hold a press conference ahead of his town hall meeting.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants in Vadodara, Gujarat…later ‘Kejriwal-Kejriwal’ chants also heard. pic.twitter.com/dr8HB5Hw2q — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

The Delhi CM is currently on a day-long visit to Gujarat where the AAP is tirelessly campaigning to expand its base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. In the last few weeks, he, along with his Deputy, Manish Sisodia visited the poll-bound state multiple times and held public meetings. On Wednesday, Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad to offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before campaigning in the northern part of Gujarat.

During his previous visits, Kejriwal announced a number of poll promises, including free electricity up to 300 units per month, free and quality healthcare and education, allowances for women and unemployed youth, and providing jobs. "All those born in Gujarat will get free and quality education. We will not force anybody. If parents have money, they can send their kids to private schools. But if they do not have money, we will not let the lack of money come in the way of good education for their kids. We will provide them the best education for free," he said at a town hall meeting. Last week, the Delhi CM held town hall meetings in the state where he had interacted with auto drivers, lawyers and others.

Gujarat Assembly Polls

After a historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Kejriwal-led AAP will be contesting from the 182 seats in Gujarat, against the BJP, which has a stronghold in the state. The schedule for the Gujarat polls is yet to be declared by the Election Commission.