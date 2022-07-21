Arvind Kejriwal Makes 1st Pre-poll Promise In Gujarat, Assures 600 Units Of Free Power

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made his first pre-poll promise in Gujarat to provide 600 units of free electricity to every household in the state if, voted to power. Kejriwal was addressing a public meeting in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday where he made the promise to the people.

Speaking during this, as Kejriwal launched a veiled attack on the BJP-ruled government, he asserted that his party doesn't believe in politics but, instead, in working for the people. Detailing more about his free electricity promise, the AAP leader said, "We will provide 300 units (600 units in two months) of free electricity to all domestic consumers. We will ensure 24*7 electricity supply in all cities and villages, and all pending electricity bills up to 31st December 2021 will be waived off."

In addition to that, he also guaranteed that the people can freely opt not to vote for AAP in the next elections if, all the promises are not fulfilled.

"I am giving you a guarantee. If you find any fault later, you are free not to vote for AAP in the next election. We will fulfil all the guarantees once we come to power in the state," he said.

Kejriwal also exuded confidence over winning the Gujarat elections with a huge majority just like it did in Delhi and Punjab and further added, that it will fulfill all its promises within three months of government formation.

On the other hand, hitting out at the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned the free electricity policy in other states including West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh as he added that the ruling government is ignorant of Gujarat.

Gujarat | Some people are talking about 'rewari' (sweet)..when 'rewari' is distributed among public for free, then it's called 'prasad' (devotional offering). But when it is given for free to your own friends,ministers, then it is 'paap' (sin): AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Surat pic.twitter.com/HUtWqnzJlW — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal to share party agenda ahead of Gujarat election

The AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Gujarat on a two-day visit where he is scheduled to address a press conference on Thursday in Surat and then a town hall meeting. As Kejriwal announced his first 'pre-poll' guarantee in Surat, he is aiming to share the party's agenda and plans with the people in the coming few weeks.

Earlier, Kejriwal had visited Gujarat on July 3 where he held another town hall meeting on the issue of free electricity in Ahmedabad.

