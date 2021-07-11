Arvind Kejriwal Makes 4 'power' Promises In Uttarakhand: 300 Free Units, No Power Cuts

Kicking off AAP's Uttarakhand poll campaign, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made 4 'power' promises in Dehradun, if voted to power. Promising to deliver 300 units free electricity, waiving off old electricity bills, free electricity for farmers and 24x7 electricity, the Delhi CM propagated his Delhi model. Comparing Uttarakhand to Delhi, he claimed that even though Delhi buys power from other states, electricity in Delhi is free. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity ?," asked Kejriwal.

Uttarakhand के लिए Kejriwal जी की 4 बड़ी गारंटी‼️



AAP की सरकार बनने के बाद देवभूमि के लोगों को -



⚡हर महीने 300 Unit Bijli Free



⚡पुराने बिजली Bill माफ होंगे



⚡24 घंटे Electricity देंगे



⚡किसानों को मुफ़्त बिजली मिलेगी



- CM @ArvindKejriwal

Scoffing at BJP's constant change in leadership, Kejriwal added,"Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. Both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party doesn't have CM. For the first time in 70 yrs a party says its CM is useless".

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that bills of consumers who use upto 100 units of electricity per month will be waived off. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount and the proposal is estimated to cost around Rs 400 to 500 crore annually. The govt has also waived off surcharges till October. AAP, which has made electricity its main poll pitch in all states up for polls in 2022, has called it a farce. It has made similar promises in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat where it eyes to make inroads.

AAP has already claimed that ex-Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation was because he feared facing AAP's candidate Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal in the Gangotri bypolls. Highlighting Col. Kothiyal's clean politics, AAP claimed that it enjoyed BJP's fear of it. BJP claimed that Rawat was replaced as bypolls could not be held amid COVID, thereby lapsing Rawat's term in August.

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami has been selected as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Uttarakhand goes to polls in February 2022.