Arvind Kejriwal Makes 8 Big Promises For Punjab Teachers, Slams Inaction Of Congress Govt

Aam Aadmi Party Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a visit to poll-bound Punjab, has given 8 big guarantees to teachers of the state, with a promise to 'revolutionize' the education system. Kejriwal interacted with many teachers across schools during his tour to Amritsar on Tuesday and claimed that they are working in a poor condition. The Delhi CM told reporters that teachers in Punjab are being made to work on a contract basis with very meagre salaries and no scope for promotion.

Assuring permanent jobs for teachers in government schools, Kejriwal vowed to fill all the vacant posts of teachers in the state. "If our government is formed in Punjab, we will first make sure that all the teachers working on contract are hired permanently, which is the long-pending demand of the teachers here," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal's 8 guarantees for Punjab teachers

Transforming Education System Turn contractual jobs into permanent Change Transfer Policy No non-teaching work for teachers Fill all vacancies Training from abroad Timely promotion Cashless Medical Facility

Kejriwal on freebies spree in Punjab

These guarantees come just a day after the AAP supremo declared that every adult woman of the state will receive Rs.1000 per month if his power comes to power in Punjab. While addressing an event in Moga on Monday, the AAP supremo dubbed it as the "biggest women empowerment" programme. Downplaying the financial implications of the move, Kejriwal appealed to women to give a chance to AAP this time.

During his earlier visit to the state, Kejriwal had promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, and uninterrupted electricity in the state. AAP's other poll sops include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests, and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, and free treatment of all road accident victims. While the Kejriwal-led party is yet to announce its CM candidate, many AAP workers are backing the candidature of the party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann for the top post.

Image: Twitter/PTI