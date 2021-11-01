Arvind Kejriwal Makes Poll Promise In Goa; Says AAP Will Form State's 'first Honest Govt'

The political battle has commenced in the coastal state slated for polls as after Mamata Banerjee, now Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a series of fresh promises to woo the people of Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a day-long trip to Goa extended his party’s campaign by announcing election agendas and promising people free electricity and free religious trips, among other things. He also slammed the incumbent Goa government for massive corruption in the state and said, “If voted to power, AAP will give Goa its first honest government.”

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance, free pilgrimage scheme to Ayodhya & other things in Goa

During his third trip to Goa this year, Kejriwal announced that if AAP forms the government next year, they will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act', and until they get placed, they will be given Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance.

Announcing a free pilgrimage scheme, he said, after making a recent trip to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, he was tempted to send every Hindu devotee to visit Ram Janambhoomi temple, hence if voted to power, AAP government will offer free teerth yatra to Ayodhya and for the people of other communities, religious trips to - Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Wellington and Shirdi will be made free under the scheme.

He further added that his government will also look after people of the mining and tourism sector who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and suffered heavy losses. He said on being elected, the government will provide Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry.

These announcements add up to the list of announcements of free electricity for everyone and free water. He had earlier declared that the AAP government will provide free electricity to people of the coastal states, as well as farmers and will also do away with the previous bills.

Asserting that people already have faith in the AAP, he said that around 1,12,000 youth have already registered in the party’s employment guarantee scheme and around 75% of people registered in their free electricity scheme.

Kejriwal slams BJP government after former Guv Satya Pal Malik's 'lot of corruption in Goa' comment

While seizing the opportunity to attack the incumbent government, citing former Goa governor Satya Pal Malik, he said Goa has a lot of money but has a corrupt government. He added that the corruption in the state had been observed by former governor Satya Pal Malik himself, who had earlier in a statement said that he had seen, “first-hand corruption in everything the Goa government had done.”



Image: Republic World