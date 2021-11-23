Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal turned heads in Punjab on Tuesday after claiming he was in touch with 25 MLAs from the incumbent Congress government, creating ripples in Punjab politics. The controversial statement by AAP supremo evoked a political slugfest as the Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa retorted to Kejriwal’s remark. Hitting back at Delhi CM Kejriwal, Randhawa quipped that if AAP leader can, he must try to convince Sukhjinder Randhawa to join AAP, “If Kejriwal can take he must take Sukhjinder Randhawa to AAP,” Randhawa said.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lambasts Kejriwal

The senior Congress leader went on to say that the Delhi CM was a perpetual liar who kept making false claims and was incapable of handling his own MLAs, “Kejriwal always makes false claims and he cannot handle his own MLAs,” said Randhawa.

Extending his attack on AAP Chief who has been trying to strengthen his hold on Punjab Politics, Randhawa brought up the 2017’s controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal, when he stayed in the house of Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) activist Gurwinder Singh. Gurwinder Singh is accused of inciting Sikh-Hindu riots, during the peak of terrorism in Punjab. Lambasting Kejriwal further, Randhawa questioned ``If Kejriwal knows so much, then why did he stay at the terrorist's house during the last election?”

The Congress leader continued to denounce AAP National Convenor and asserted that, “Arvind Kejriwal knows nothing about Punjab. Punjab fought terrorism and Kejriwal has no idea of the environment of the state.”

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Sidhu, claims Congress MLAs in touch with him

The controversy erupted as earlier in the day as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had remarked, "He said that (Charanjit Singh) Channi Sahab said that we have finished the sand mafia. Channi Sahab said that we have fixed the sand price at Rs. 5 per foot. Immediately, Sidhu Sahab said that he is lying. The sand is available at Rs. 20 per foot. The sand mafia is not finished yet. I praise his courage. He himself said that Channi is lying pertaining to his promises. All his announcements are false. Sidhu Sahab is raising people's issues. But the entire Congress is suppressing him. First Captain (Amarinder Singh) Sahab and now Channi Sahab are busy suppressing him."

He added, "Many Congress leaders are in touch with us. But we do not want to take their garbage. If we start taking their garbage, I challenge that 25 Congress MLAs will join our party by today evening".

Taking benefit of the rifts in Punjab Congress, Kejriwal also lauded the PPCC chief for standing up to former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi on several issues. He praised Sidhu for his ‘courage’ for speaking the truth about no development in Punjab.

