Arvind Kejriwal Meets PM Modi; Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Delhi Riots

Speaking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal observed that this was a courtesy meeting. Mentioning that the Delhi riots featured in the discussion, he lauded the role of the police in quelling the rumour mongering on March 1. At the same time, he lamented the fact that many lives could have been saved if the police had acted with similar zeal on February 24 and 25.

Appealing to the PM that such an incident should not take place in future, he demanded strict action against anyone responsible for the riots irrespective of political affiliation. Furthermore, Kejriwal revealed that the issue of novel coronavirus was also discussed in the meeting. He assured that the Centre and Delhi government would work together to combat this menace.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “It was a courtesy meeting. I asked for co-operation in working for the people of Delhi for 5 years. He assured me that he will cooperate. There was a discussion on the situation in Delhi. I told him that the Delhi police played a very good role on Sunday when there were a lot of rumours in the entire Delhi. They managed to avert a major crisis. This is worth appreciating. The riots happened on the Monday and Tuesday last week. If the police worked with the same efficiency as Sunday, many lives could have been saved. I appealed to the Prime Minister that such an incident should not happen in the future.”

He added, “I appealed to him that strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible for the riots irrespective of political affiliation, religion. We also talked about coronavirus. The first case has been reported in Delhi, another case has been reported in Telangana. In this, the Centre and Delhi government will work together to prevent it from spreading further.”

First meeting after taking over as CM

This was Arvind Kejriwal's first meeting with PM Modi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time. While he had invited the PM for his oath-taking ceremony, the latter could not attend because of his prior engagements. However, PM Modi extended his best wishes to Kejriwal on Twitter.

