Arvind Kejriwal Moots '4-point Formula' To Make India Rich, Asks Centre To Take AAP's Help

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal pitched a 4-point formula to make India a rich country within a period of 5 years. On this occasion, he cited the examples of the US and the UK to flag the need for investing in free education and quality healthcare. He observed, "The only dream of my life is to see India as the no.1 country in my lifetime. We all desire India should become a rich country. How will India become rich? India will become rich when every Indian becomes rich. I want to make every poor person rich".

Maintaining that free and quality education was the only remedy to end the vicious cycle of poverty, Kejriwal opined, "17 crore children in India study in government schools. Apart from a few schools which are good, mostly the condition of government schools in India is very bad. The future of the 17 crore children is in darkness. Their parents send them to government schools because they don't have money. The parents are very poor and there is no learning in government schools. As a result, the children will remain poor when they grow up."

Here is the formula put forth by the Delhi CM:

We have to improve the condition of all government schools

We have to open multiple government schools

We have to make contractual teachers permanent and appoint new teachers on a large scale

Train teachers in a splendid way. If need be, train teachers abroad

'Quality education is not a freebie'

Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated that promising quality education cannot be termed a freebie. This was a reference to the fact that PM Modi publicly disapproved of freebie politics stressing that it is against the national interest. However, the AAP supremo urged the Centre to seek his party's assistance in ensuring the transformation of the education system in the entire country. He also called upon the Union government to understand the importance of free healthcare.