Arvind Kejriwal On 2-day Visit Of Poll-bound Punjab From Sept 29; To Declare 2nd Guarantee

As the Punjab Assembly polls draw closer, AAP president and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to arrive in Ludhiana on Wednesday for a crucial two-day visit. While he will meet businessmen and industrialists in the Park Plaza Hotel at 3 pm on September 29, he shall announce his "second guarantee" for Punjab on Thursday. During his earlier visit to the state, he promised 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the Aam Aadmi Party wins the 2022 Punjab election.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Sh. @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow.

Stay tuned for big announcements! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 28, 2021

While the Kejriwal-led party is yet to announce its CM candidate, many AAP workers are backing the candidature of the party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann for the top post. A professional comedian, Mann unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election a year after joining the People's Party of Punjab. After joining AAP in 2014, he won that year's Lok Sabha polls as well as the 2019 General Election from the Sangrur constituency. However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election.

Infighting in Congress ahead of polls

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp leading to Amritsar East MLA and former swashbuckling batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019.

Amid the infighting between the Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu camps, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Thereafter, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister along with two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. However, the rift in the Congress camp is anything but under control as the former Punjab CM has vowed to pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 Assembly election to ensure his defeat. It is perceived that the humiliation meted out to Singh and the constant bickering in the Sonia Gandhi-led party might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.