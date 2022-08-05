Last Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal On Two-day Gujarat Visit From August 6, Set To Announce Party's Third 'guarantee'

On Saturday afternoon, Kejriwal will hold a town hall meeting with traders and shopkeepers of Jamnagar city to discuss their issues, the Gujarat AAP said in a statement.

AAP, Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year.

"On Sunday, the AAP chief will address a public rally in Bodeli town in tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district. He will also announce another guarantee for the people of the state, which the party will implement after coming to power," the release informed, though it did not give details of what this guarantee would be.

During his earlier visits, Kejriwal had announced what his party claimed were guarantees like free power till 300 units as well as monthly unemployment allowance for the state's youth. 

