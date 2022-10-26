Kejriwal Plays Hindu Card, Urges Centre To Have Images Of Deities Laxmi & Ganesh On Notes

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stoked a fresh controversy on Wednesday after he played the Hindu card in his press conference in view of upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Kejriwal stated that he will make an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce fresh currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi’s images along with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other by giving the reference of Indonesia. AAP supremo further highlighted the "critical condition of the Indian economy" and suggested steps to make it successful.

‘Include photos of Ganesh and Laxmi on Indian currency': Kejriwal to Centre

"I will appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Modi to put the photo of deities Ganesh Ji and Laxmi Ji, along with Gandhi Ji's photo on our fresh currency notes. If Indonesia can do it by choosing Ganesh Ji, so can we. I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it. If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper," said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Kejriwal further stated, "The condition of the Indian economy is not very good and is passing through a very critical phase. As we all can see that the rupee is getting weaker day by day against the dollar and the common man has to bear the brunt of all this. Why is it that even after 75 years of independence, India is still a developing country and considered a poor nation?"

In order to make India a developed country, we need to take a lot of steps and initiatives which are opening schools, and hospitals in large numbers and revamping our infrastructure. "We need the Almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country".