Arvind Kejriwal Praises Farmers' Resolve As Protests Against Farm Laws Complete 1 Year

On the one-year anniversary of farmers' protests against farm regulations along Delhi's borders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that the country's farmers have taught us all how to fight for our rights with patience. He tweeted in Hindi translating to, "Today, the farmers' movement has completed one year. This historical movement faced many intrigues along with heat-cold, rain-storm. The farmer of the country taught us all that how to fight for the right with patience. I salute the courage, courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmer brothers." Since 26 November 2020, farmers have been protesting against farm laws at Delhi's borders.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the first anniversary of the farmers' movement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmer unions, has organised protests around the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared last week that the Centre will introduce appropriate bills to repeal the farm rules during the winter session of Parliament, which begins later this month. The Prime Minister also stated that the administration will form a committee to work on a new Minimum Support Price framework (MSP).

Farmers want 'guaranteed' MSP

Furthermore, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced that 60 tractors will march to Parliament in the national capital on 29 November as part of a tractor march to demand, among other things, a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the Agriculture Ministry is deciding on dates to examine the three agriculture legislation that would be repealed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Bills to repeal the legislation will then be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session, which will begin on 29 November. PM Modi announced the repeal of the three Central farm legislation on 19 November and apologised for neglecting to communicate the benefits to a segment of farmers. He also stated that the administration will form a committee to work on a new Minimum Support Price framework (MSP).

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act established a system that allowed farmers to sell their goods anywhere in the country. Additionally, any trader with a licence could purchase the product from the farmers at the mutually agreed price. The mandi tax imposed by state governments would not apply to this commerce. Farmers could engage in contract farming and freely market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, on the other hand, modified the existing Essential Commodities Act.

