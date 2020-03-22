'I Salute You': Arvind Kejriwal Praises Medical Fraternity Amid The Fight Against Covid-19

As the entire country fights the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the efforts of the doctors, nurses and other members of the medical fraternity who are at the forefront fighting to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Kejriwal took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the doctors and the medical fraternity and said that "the whole country is proud of you" while citing a media report that had written about the Coronavirus patients' experience of how the hospitals have made elaborate arrangements to fight the dreadful virus.

Amid the Janta Curfew when the nation is under a self-lockdown responding affirmatively to the appeal of the prime minister, essential services providers such as pharmacies, journalists and essential media, cleaning staff besides doctors and medical fraternity are at the forefront, performing their duties for the nation.

The Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country. The entire country has a deserted look as people have taken the call of the prime minister seriously and are under a self-imposed lockdown to fight the deadly virus. The Curfew has not been imposed by the administration, but citizens have taken upon themselves to respond and fight the virus together.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and five deaths, while at least 24 cases have been recovered from Covid-19 and discharged.

