Arvind Kejriwal Predicts Over 230 Seats For AAP In MCD Polls; Makes Big Promise To RWAs

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted that AAP will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the MCD polls. He also announced that Resident Welfare Associations shall be given 'mini-councillor' status if AAP comes to power in the civic body which has been ruled by BJP. Thus, the AAP supremo appealed to the RWAs to canvass for his party in their respective jurisdictions. The voting for this election will take place on December 4 whereas the election results shall be out on December 7.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I want to give a guarantee to the people of Delhi that AAP will launch a scheme after forming the government in MCD which will be called 'the people will run MCD'. We see that people have to approach politicians for every small work. Now, the people will take decisions and the government will work. RWA is a body that is the closest to people. RWAs will be given the status of mini-councillors. Just as the councillor is the boss of his ward, RWA will be the leader in its area."

He added, "I appeal to all the RWAs that only 3-4 days are left for the elections. Whether you belong to AAP, BJP, or Congress, we are going to strengthen you. We are going to give you political and financial power in the real sense. I urge all RWAs to go door-to-door in your area and tell them to vote for AAP."

"We should cross 230 out of 250 seats. BJP should win less than 20 seats. I wish that every person in Delhi does not just vote but actively participates in this election and campaigns for a good and honest party. Everyone should campaign. Put this in your WhatsApp groups. Change your DP to the broom symbol. Make this election a movement," he elaborated.

AAP under fire

In the run-up to the MCD polls, AAP has been accused of giving tickets in lieu of money. On November 15, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested by the Delhi ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.90 lakh from the husband of a ticket aspirant. Subsequently, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri claimed that AAP sold 90% of its tickets in lieu of bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The party also released a sting in which AAP leader Bindu Sriram was asked to pay Rs.80 lakh to bag the ticket from the Rohini-D ward.