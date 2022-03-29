Arvind Kejriwal Proclaims 'patriotism, Honesty & Humanity' As 3 Pillars Of AAP Ideology

'Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the three pillars of the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday. After addressing the budget session on Tuesday, the Delhi CM took to his Twitter handle, quoting a famous Hindi patriotic song and stating that he was ready to 'lay down his life' for the nation.

"There are three pillars of the ideology of Aam Aadmi Party - 1. Hardcore Patriotism 2. Hardcore Honesty 3. Humanity. Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, ae watan tere liye (I have given my heart and will also sacrifice my life for the nation)," his tweet read.

Sharing an excerpt from his budget speech, Kejriwal remarked that after witnessing the work of AAP in Delhi, 'hope and patriotism', had arisen in the hearts of every Indian. "We do no politics on the nation. When it comes to the nation, we are ready to sacrifice every part of our body and every drop of our blood. Today, the aam aadmi has stood up in India. Based on our work, the hope of the entire nation arose. After Punjab, the wave of honesty and patriotism will now flow across the country," said Kejriwal.

"Our budget gives hopes to the youth of the country,” Kejriwal remarked, dubbing it as a “rozgaar budget”.

ए वतन तेरे लिए — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2022

Delhi Govt 2022-23 budget

The ambitious 2022-23 budget of the AAP government has presented a proposal for creating 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi in the next 5 years. The Delhi administration has also emphasized another proposal for setting up boarding schools for street children.

Addressing the assembly, Kejriwal said, "Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus."

"Some governments passed anti-begging acts as they lacked humanity. But, in this budget, we've decided to make boarding schools worth Rs.10 Cr for vagrant children who beg & dance at traffic signals, where all of their needs will be taken care of," he added.