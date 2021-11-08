Arvind Kejriwal Promises Better Education, Free Health & Electricity In Poll-bound Goa

Ahead of assembly elections to be held next year in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a rally for Aam Aadmi Party in the state. Speaking in the rally, Kejriwal said, “Just like our party did in Delhi, we will upgrade the quality of the government schools and ensure that they are available in every district and village across Goa. This is not a fake promise. We have a proven track record and our achievements in Delhi speak for themselves.“ He proudly claimed said that if they did this in Delhi, there’s nothing that can stop the party from repeating the same feat in other states including Goa.

He also made the promise of ramping up the health infrastructure of the state and said, “In every mohalla in Delhi, we have opened a clinic called the ‘mohalla clinic.’ In this clinic, every medicine is available for free, every treatment by the doctor is done for free. We promise you that we will do the same in Goa, you will not have to travel to cities far from your home to get treatment.” He further added, “In the event of serious illness, it's almost confirmed that one must sell his land or go into debt to pay for the treatment. However, in Delhi, things are different. Even if you are treated with cancer or heart disease where the bill could be 20-50 lakhs, the Delhi government ensures that the treatment is done free of cost.”

Free electricity in Goa if APP comes to power

Arvind Kejriwal added that electricity will be made free of cost and the power grids will be fixed to avoid multiple power cuts during the day. He said, “Delhi had a massive issue of multiple power cuts during the day, we fixed that. Delhi had an issue of extremely expensive electricity, we fixed that and made it free to an extent. We want to do the same in this state, we want to help all the poor people of the state to save up as much as they can.” Kejriwal also made the promise of improving the rate of employment among the youth of Goa, although he warned that this might take time. Till the party can arrange for jobs within the state, the Delhi CM promised that they will provide the unemployed youth a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000.

Image: PTI