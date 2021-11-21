Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Delhi-like' Measures To Solve Issues Of Autowalas In Uttarakhand

After Punjab and Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sounded poll bugle in Uttarakhand and showered confidence on AAP to form a Government in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic from auto in Haridwar, the Chief Minister stated that he has asked autowalas in the region to dial autowalas in Delhi and ask them if they are happy. Kejriwal also slammed the ruling BJP and said 'Ayushman Yojana is a huge scandal'.

Kejriwal lists development he will bring in Uttarakhand:

"Had a discussion with autowalas of Uttarakhand, they told us about their issues and we have promised them that all their issues will be solved. I have told them we will especially work on changing the system and the bribes that they have to take, they won't have to take it anymore. We will build good schools for their children we will give a good future to their children and bring cleanliness as we have done in Delhi. We have asked them to dial Delhi autowalas and if they are happy then to give us a chance," said Kejriwal to Republic.

Arvind Kejriwal questions BJP in Uttarakhand:

"Ayushman Yojana is huge scandal. I don't want to criticise anyone right now. You can get survey done as to how many people got medical treatment under the scheme in Uttarakhand. It provides medical cover up to Rs 5 Lakhs to the beneficiaries," he mentioned.

"When AAP forms govt in Uttarakhand, we'll begin Tirth Yatra Yojana here just like in Delhi. We'll facilitate free 'darshan' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. For Muslims, we'll have the provision of visiting Ajmer Sharif & for Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib. It'll be free," continued Delhi Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal further added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is not needed as his Government has already provided treatment of all diseases free for people in Delhi.

"Even if you get a bill of Rs 60-70 Lakhs for treatment of any disease,Delhi Govt will facilitate free treatment in all its govt hospitals and mohalla clinics," added Arvind Kejriwal.

Image: Republic World