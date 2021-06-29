Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Power, Bill Waiver If AAP Wins In Punjab Elections Next Year

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a press conference, where he promised Punjab three things- 24-hour electricity, 300 units free for each family, and a waiver on previous power bills. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press meet. Currently, AAP is the main Opposition in the Congress-ruled Punjab Assembly with 16 MLAs in the 117 seat House.

While addressing the press meet, Kejriwal said, "We'll do three major works here. First, we'll provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. second, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off and the connection of people will be restored. Third, 24 hours electricity will be provided."

"When we fought polls for the first time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The government was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hours electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We have to do this in Punjab," he added.

After making the three promises, the Delhi CM stated, "This is Kejriwal's promise, not Captain's vows. We deliver our promises. Captain's promises haven't been fulfilled even after five years."

'Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn': Kejriwal

Earlier on Tuesday, before his visit to the poll-bound state, Kejriwal said that Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. He tweeted, "Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. See you in few hours."

पंजाब एक नई सुबह के लिए तैयार हो रहा है और मैं पंजाब पहुंचने के लिए...मिलते हैं बस कुछ घंटे बाद... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2021

On Monday, the Delhi CM took to Twitter and announced free electricity for all in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the government in the state. He also said his government is giving free electricity up to 200 units to the people in Delhi.

ਇੰਨੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਘਰ ਚਲਾਉਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ



ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 200 ਯੂਨਿਟ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਖੁਸ਼ ਹਨ



ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਵੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ AAP ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ



ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਾਂ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2021

He said, "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you in Chandigarh tomorrow."