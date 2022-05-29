Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Improve Schools, Hospitals In Haryana; Challenges BJP-led Govt

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that his government has improved the condition of government schools and hospitals in the national capital, further stating that AAP wants to replicate it in Haryana as well. He also targeted the BJP-led government in Haryana over the alleged leakage of question papers for recruitment tests for government jobs.

While addressing a mega rally in Kurukshetra, the Delhi CM said, "Give me a chance, I will improve all schools of Haryana. Delhi govt schools are proof. Children of the poor will also become engineers and doctors. We didn't allow private schools in Delhi to increase their fee in the past seven years."

Speaking on former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla's arrest, Kejriwal added, "AAP minister was corrupt in Punjab. No one knew, the media didn't know. Any other party would have asked for a cut. We dismissed him and sent him to jail. No other party has done this, this does not mean none of them is corrupt."

The AAP national convener also promised round-the-clock electricity in the state just like Delhi. While attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana Government, Kejriwal asked the gathering as to how many jobs were given by the BJP government in the state. He claimed that in the last seven years, his government in Delhi gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

AAP eyes govt formation in Haryana after Punjab

In the month of March, several former MLAs and social activists from different parties in Haryana joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the presence of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta. The new entrants included ex-BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal, ex-BJP Minister Balbir Singh Saini, former Congress Minister Bijendra Singh Billu, ex-MLA Ravinder Machhrouli, and former BSP leader Javed Ahmad and ex-Congress leader Jagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Jain had contended that AAP will get a better mandate than even Delhi and Punjab in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

AAP's confidence comes in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. Moreover, political heavyweights including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh also lost from their respective seats to AAP candidates. While it drew a blank in Uttarakhand and UP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party opened its account in Goa by bagging two seats.